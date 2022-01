YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:36 pm |

Travelers seen at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

Public transportation from Ben Gurion Airport is set to resume normal service on Tuesday, following a decision to relax restrictions on air travel.

Trains and buses will operate normally from the airport and from the Taba border crossing with Egypt.

Vaccinated and recovered travelers will be permitted to take public transportation on their way to mandatory home quarantine.