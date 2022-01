Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:29 am |

We are saddened to report the petirah of Rebbetzin Tamah (Temi) Kamenetsky, a”h, wife of ybl”c Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kemenetsky, the Philadelphia Rosh Yeshivah, at the age of 92.

The levayah will proceed 10:30 a.m. Monday morning from the Philadelphia Yeshivah. Kevurah will be at Mt Judah Cemetery in Queens.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.