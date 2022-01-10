Avian Flu Spreads Southward

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:25 pm |

Workers from the Ministry of Agriculture in protective gear retrieving dead cranes who were infected with the avian flu in the Hula Valley Nature Reserve, northern Israel. (Moraz Brom/Flash90)

The avian flu continues to spread.

It has been found in over 18,700 birds in chicken coops in the town of Binyamina, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

Accordingly, veterinary services have isolated the farm, the ministry said.

These latest cases indicate that the flu has spread southward. The first outbreak, reported several weeks ago, was in the Huleh Valley, northeast of Haifa. Binyamina is located on the Mediterranean coast south of Haifa.

Hundreds of thousands of birds have so far been culled, though there have been no cases reported in humans.