Yehudah and Shomron Leaders Launch Campaign Against Bennett

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, leads a protest against the demolition of structures in the outpost of Chomesh, outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim, on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Leaders of municipalities in Yehudah and Shomron and right-wing organizations launched a political campaign against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his government.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, declared that “we have come here to a protest encampment in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, in front of Naftali Bennett, in front of this whole government, because there is an injustice here that no decent person, from the right or left, can ignore.”

He accused Bennett’s government of “losing direction, it is losing it in the Shomron , it is losing it in the Negev.”

“I hereby inform Naftali Bennett, and all the members of the government, starting on Sunday, from here in the protest tent, a series of demonstrations will be held by the entire national camp against the government, against the lawlessness in both the Shomron and the Negev. The national camp has ended being silent,” he declared.

Bennett, former head of the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of municipalities in Yehudah and Shomron, is accused of acting against the Israelis in Yehudah and Shomron while capitulating to his left-wing and Islamic coalition members.

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Ganz announced that “we will start a series of actions until this government comes to its senses.”

The leaders did not say which measures they would employ in the protests.