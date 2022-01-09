MK Tibi Warns Rising Violence in Yehudah and Shomron May Signal Trouble in 2022

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:59 am |

MK Ahmed Tibi. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The situation in Yehudah and Shomron may escalate out of control amid a spike in violence there, Arab MK Ahmed Tibi warned over the weekend.

According to IDF data, Palestinian shooting and stabbing attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces doubled over the past last year.

There was also a 40% increase in physical attacks on Palestinians either by Israeli security forces or by settlers, the United Nations said.

“The continuation of this violence by both the settlers and the [Israeli] army could mean that next year will be one of confrontation and possibly an intifada,” Tibi said.

Yerushalayim has also witnessed an increase in violence with a number of attacks by Palestinian terrorists against security forces and civilians there in recent weeks.