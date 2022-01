BNEI BRAK -

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:37 am |

Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, delivers a shiur in his house. (Yaakov Naumi/FLASH90)

Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez, tested positive with the coronavirus on Sunday morning.

Following a rise in his temperature, the Rosh Yeshivah was tested and found to be positive. The Rosh Yeshivah’s family said that he is now feeling well and is continuing his learning as usual, under close medical supervision.

All are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam.