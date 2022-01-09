Germany Adds Israel to Red List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 12:29 pm |

Frankfurt Airport, Terminal 1. (Donald24)

After Israeli health officials canceled the travel ban to “red” countries on Thursday night, Germany has decided to put Israel on its list of high-risk countries for Covid-19, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Israel now joins 38 countries in which morbidity is soaring, thus prompting the restrictions. They include the UAE, Australia, Bahrain, Estonia, Iceland, Qatar and Sweden.

Anyone arriving from one of these countries who has not been vaccinated or has not had Covid-19 and recovered from it will be required to present the result of a PCR test carried out within 48 hours of their flight, and to enter isolation for ten days, which can be shortened to five after a further test.

The restrictions apply to both German citizens returning from abroad and foreigners wishing to enter the country. All arriving travelers are obliged to complete an entry form before coming to Germany.

In Germany, a vaccinated person is defined as someone who has received two doses of vaccine (in Israel the definition is someone who has received three doses, or two doses if not more than six months have passed since the second dose).