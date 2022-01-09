Classified Material Found on Hezbollah Drone Downed by IDF

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 5:32 am |

The Hezbollah drone downed last week by the IDF. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF released images of the Hezbollah drone downed last week as it was flying over the Israel-Lebanon border.

In an online post, IDF Spokesman in Arabic Maj. Avichay Adraee noted that the UAV contained classified images of Hezbollah special forces during a drone exercise.

He further noted that there has been an uptick in the Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist group’s drone activity over the past few months, resulting in an increase in the number of UAVs downed by the IDF.

An IDF statement released on Tuesday said that the drone had been tracked the entire time it was airborne. It did not specify how the drone was downed when it breached Israeli airspace.

A picture of the drone released by the IDF showed a small quadcopter that did not appear to be armed.