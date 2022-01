Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:36 pm |

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced new rules for nursing home visitations.

Starting Wednesday, January 12, all visitors must wear “surgical”-type masks and must present upon entry a COVID negative test taken within 24 hours of their visit.

Governor Hochul further noted that 952,000 tests and 1.2 million masks are being delivered to nursing homes late this week into next.