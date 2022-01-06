Winter Storm Expected in New York City

NEW YORK -

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:11 pm |

A winter storm is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of snow on New York City is on Friday.

Accuweather forecasts the snow to start falling by 1:00 a.m., and conditions are expected to worsen quickly, with rush hour travel expected to be dangerous.

Snowfall is expected to be heaviest between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, and should taper off by 10:00 a.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.

Sunshine may return Friday afternoon, but temperature in the Northeast will stay in the 30s during the day before plummeting to below freezing overnight.

The NYC Department of Sanitation said they are continuing to prepare for the upcoming snowstorm, and is positioning some of their equipment in locations across the City to allow a quick response. Salt spreaders will be able to respond to the first flake, and plows will be able to work once two inches of snow has fallen.

The DSNY will focus on snow removal and will return to collection as soon as possible. Trash/recycling may be put out according to the normal schedule.

Alternate side parking has already been suspended due to Three Kings Day, but parking meters will remain in effect, the agency said.