U.S. Postal Service Ask for Vaccine Mandate Waiver

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:40 am |

A postal carrier loads boxes into his delivery vehicle, Nov. 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The U.S. Postal Service has asked federal labor officials for a temporary waiver from President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate setting up a showdown on pandemic safety measures between the president and one of the government’s largest agencies.

Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino sent a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, on January 4. In it he wrote that requiring workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or present weekly negative tests would hurt the agency’s ability to deliver the mail and thus damage the nation’s supply chains.

A vaccine-or-test mandate, he wrote, “is likely to result in the loss of many employees — either by employees leaving or being disciplined.”

The mandate takes effect Jan. 10, but OSHA officials have said the agency would not issue citations for violations until Feb. 9.