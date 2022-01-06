Seven Palestinians Dead in Crash Between Truck and Minibus in Jordan Valley

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:08 am |

The scene of the deadly car crash on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley, Thursday. (Yehudah and Shomron Fire and Rescue Service)

Seven Palestinians were killed and three others were injured in a car crash between a truck and a minibus near the Petza’el Junction on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, according to emergency services.

Magen David Adom said that one passenger was critically injured and two others were seriously injured.

Some passengers are trapped inside the vehicle, and the Israel Fire and Rescue Service estimates rescue efforts will take a long time.

Military helicopters were on the way to transport the wounded to hospital, Magen David Adom said.