Israel to Cancel ‘Red’ Country List, Lifting Travel Ban on U.S., U.K.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:50 am |

Travelers seen at the departure hall in the Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Israel is to cancel the list of high-infection “red” countries to which Israelis are barred from flying as of midnight Thursday. The Knesset’s Constitution Committee is set to confirm it later Thursday.

The move will allow Israelis to travel again anywhere in the world without needing special governmental permission, or to quarantine for a week upon their return – provided that they are vaccinated.

The list of the “red” countries was initially compiled to slow the arrival of the omicron strain in Israel, but due to the country’s major omicron outbreak, officials view the travel bans as pointless.

The list has already been dramatically shortened, but it currently still includes key destinations such as the United States, Britain, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Switzerland.

As of Sunday, Jan. 9, foreign nationals from non-red countries will be able to enter Israel without the need for special permission for the first time since the end of November, provided that they are fully vaccinated under the Health Ministry’s criteria.