Acting A-G Chosen as Mandelblit Departs

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 4:02 pm |

Outgoing Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Thursday evening that intends to appoint State Attorney Amit Aisman as acting attorney-general for one month starting on February 1 to replace Avichai Mandelblit, whose term expires on that day, The Times of Israel reported.

Aisman’s is understood to be a temporary appointment, to carry out the duties of the office until a permanent appointment can be made.

Sa’ar said that he made the decision after consulting with the Attorney-General Selection Committee and the representative for Civil Service Appointments, in view of the fact that the committee will probably not have made its selection of a successor to Mandelblit by Feb. 1.

Aisman is reportedly not on the list of candidates for the position.

The names of the nine finalists for the post have been released: District Court Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen, lawyer Itai Ofir, Professor Ariel Bendor, Dr. Aviad Bakshi, former Knesset chief legal adviser Eyal Yinon, Hebrew University Rector Barak Medina, Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri, former top ministry official Gali Baharav-Miara, and Deputy Attorney-General for international affairs Roy Schondorf.