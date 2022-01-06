16,000 New Infections, Serious Illnesses Rise Significantly

Yerushalayim -

Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 5:01 am

Adults over the age of 60 receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a Clalit vaccine center in Yerushalayim, Jan. 3, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

More than 16,000 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. There is also an increase in the number of hospitalizations and patients in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health said that a total of about 206,000 tests were performed and that the positive rate continues to rise and stands at 7.89%.

The coefficient of infection also rose and stood at 1.99. There are 134 patients in serious condition, compared to 91 a week ago – an increase of about 47%. Forty-one of the critical patients are connected to respirators.