Terrorist Sentenced for Killing of Yehuda Guetta

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:49 am |

Israeli soldiers and police inspect the scene of shooting attack at the Tapuach junction, May 2, 2021. (Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

The Yehudah Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Muntasir Shalabi to two life sentences for the murder of Yehuda Guetta, Hy”d. He was killed in a drive-by terror attack on May 2, 2021, at the Tapuach junction.

Shalabi, 44, was also convicted of multiple attempted murder counts for the wounding of two other 19-year-olds in the drive-by shooting.

Yehuda’s father, Eliyahu Guetta, says he had demanded a death sentence.

A further five people were indicted in the Yehudah Military Court last spring for giving Shalabi a place to hide during the initial manhunt when he managed to avoid arrest.

Shalabi was eventually arrested in the town of Silwad.