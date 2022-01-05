New Jewish Neighborhood in East Yerushalayim Gets First Okay

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 3:48 pm |

Apartment buildings in the Jewish neighborhood of Har Homa, East Yerushalayim. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The municipality of Yerushalayim gave preliminary approval to the construction of 1,465 housing units in the eastern part of the city, a frequent flashpoint with Palestinians.

The project calls for a new neighborhood to be built in an area between the existing Jewish sections of Givat HaMatos and Har Homa.

According to Peace Now, the planned homes would “conclusively prevent territorial contiguity between East Yerushalayim Palestinian neighborhoods and Beith Lechem,” prejudicing the establishment of any future Palestinian state.

The Yerushalayim District Planning Committee is slated to meet to discuss the proposal on January 17, in order to clear it for further approvals.

Another 2,092 housing units were advanced in the Jewish neighborhood of French Hill, which also lies over the Green Line, according to reports.