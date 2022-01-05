Israel Updates Isolation Policy

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:04 am |

A pharmacy displays a sign notifying customers that there are no rapid antigen tests in stock, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, Dec. 29, 2021. ((REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Below are the details of the testing and isolation policy effective Jan. 7, for those who have been exposed to a verified corona patient.

Vaccinated/recovered (as defined by the Ministry of Health) and over-60’s and people at risk:

Perform a PCR test:

• Negative result: Exemption from isolation

• Positive result: Stay in isolation for 10 days. Release only with doctor’s approval (no further examination required).

General population, vaccinated:

Perform a home antigen test or a supervised antigen test:

• Negative result: Exempt from isolation

• Positive result: Stay in isolation for 10 days. (If a positive result was obtained from a home antigen test, a supervised antigen test will be performed.) Release only with doctor’s approval (no further examination required).

Vaccinated/recovered person caring for a minor under the age of 12 who has been verified for coronavirus remains in isolation until a negative result is obtained in a supervised antigen test performed from the last day of isolation of the patient he is treating.

It is important to emphasize that anyone who is vaccinated with only one vaccine is not protected and is therefore not exempt from isolation.

Not vaccinated/not recovered (as defined by the Ministry of Health) people aged 60 and over and people at risk:

Perform a PCR test:

• Negative result: Stay in isolation for seven days. Release with a negative PCR test performed on the last day of isolation.

• Positive result: Stay in isolation for 10 days. Release only with doctor’s approval (no further examination required).

The entire population (those who are not vaccinated/recovered):

Perform a supervised antigen test:

• Negative result: Stay in isolation for seven days. Release with a negative result in a supervised antigen test performed on the last day of isolation.

• Positive result: Stay in isolation for 10 days. Release only with a doctor’s approval (no further examination required).

Also, a person who is not vaccinated/recovered treating a verified minor under the age of 12 or helpless will go into isolation after the end of treatment for 14 days, with the option of shortening the isolation with a supervised antigen test result on the seventh day.