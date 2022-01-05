Israel Reports Very Few Myocarditis Cases Among 12-15s After Booster

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Israeli student receives Covid-19 vaccine at Hadassim school in Tzur Hadassah. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 youngsters aged 12 to 15 who received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The heart inflammations developed by two male teens were both mild, the ministry said.

Studies have shown that while the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, the risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus.

The data is being watched closely by other countries, including the United States, where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15-year-olds.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss boosters for that age group.

Around 60% of Israel’s 9.4 million population is fully vaccinated, nearly all with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, meaning they have either had three doses or are within six months of their second dose.