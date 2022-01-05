IDF Fires at Intruders on Syrian Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Infantry soldiers take part in a tank brigade maneuver in the Golan Heights, on Monday. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

IDF forces fired at suspects near the Syrian border on Wednesday night, in an incident with no casualties reported on either side.

According to the military, soldiers spotted intruders who had crossed into Israeli territory on the Golan in the vicinity of an IDF unit operating in the area.

The soldiers fired flares and tank rounds in order to distance the suspects, who then fled back into Syrian territory.

According to Syria’s Sham FM radio station, a number of sites in the village of al-Hurriyah in the Quneitra region were struck by IDF tank fire.

The station, as well as the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen, claimed that Israeli helicopters and other aircraft were flying overhead during the strikes.