GENEVA (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 5:54 am |

Ambulance crew members bring a patient to Mount Sinai Hospital as officials warn of a “tsunami” of new coronavirus cases in the days and weeks ahead due to the omicron variant, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday. (REUTERS/Cole Burston)

More evidence is emerging that the omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World Health Official said on Tuesday.

Asked about whether an omicron-specific vaccine was needed, WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said it was too early to say but stressed that the decision required global coordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.