Brooklyn Men Have Accident in Virginia; No Major Injuries

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:37 am |

Three men traveling from Brooklyn were in a serious accident early Monday morning.

They were in Virginia on business when the car spun on black ice, causing it to flip over twice. After they managed to escape the damaged car, another vehicle skidded and crashed into it.

They called 911 and local authorities arrived to assist them. All three were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The passenger in the back suffered broken bones but that was the extent of the injuries.

Following the accident, a driver went down to Virginia to bring them back to New York.