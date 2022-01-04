Survey Blames Gov’t Policy for Disapora Jews Lack of Security

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 5:25 am |

A protest against the rise of anti-Semitic attacks, in the Place de la Republique in Paris. (Reuters/Philippe Wojazer)

Arutz Sheva reported Tuesday that a recent Israel-wide survey has found that over half of Israelis (58%) feel that Israel’s relations with the Diaspora have been harmed by current government policy preventing Diaspora Jews from entering Israel due to COVID.

Over 60% think that Jews living in the Diaspora should be allowed to enter the country despite the pandemic, under humanitarian circumstances and in conjunction with COVID requirements. Almost three-quarters of those polled felt that anti-Semitism was widespread. Almost all those polled thought that the anti-Semitism should be dealt with by the government of each foreign country, but that Israel should intervene to minimize anti-Semitism and heighten the sense of security for those facing Jew-hatred.

Israel’s Former Ambassador to the U.N. and Chairman of the World Likud Danny Danon said, “The results of the survey emphasize that many Israelis are expressing solidarity with Diaspora Jews and think that we need to establish special circumstances for Jews who wish to visit Israel, especially in humanitarian cases. I call on the health minister to urgently implement a plan that will allow Jews to visit Israel, even during the corona period and under the necessary restrictions, thus preventing further damage to the unique connection Israel has with Diaspora Jewry.”

Danon continued: “2021 is a year which has seen a record rise in terms of the manifestations of anti-Semitism. The Guardian of the Walls operation in Gaza in May 2021 and the spread of coronavirus are two of the most prominent explanations as to why anti-Semitic discourse has intensified on social media more than in the past. Israel can and must do more, and as such we must create and implement a clear strategy on both an educational and advocacy level to combat anti-Semitic hatred.”