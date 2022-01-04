New Daily COVID Infections Top 10,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Yerushalayim, on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A total of 10,644 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were diagnosed in Israel over the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.

The percentage of positive tests rose to 5.51%.

The infection coefficient, marking the rate at which the pandemic is spreading in Israel, also increased, rising to 1.91, indicating that on average, each infected person spreads the virus to almost two other people.

236 people are currently hospitalized, with 117 listed in serious condition, and 38 patients on ventilators.

The number of known active cases of the virus in Israel now stands at 45,580.