Israel’s Average Tech Salary Up

Microsoft development center in Herzliya Pituach. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

Israel’s average salary in the tech sector in October 2021 was NIS 25,812, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Globes reported Tuesday.

The average monthly salary in Israel fell 2.6% in October 2021 to NIS 11,277, compared with October 2020. The average salary in high-tech was up 8.1% from October 2020, and 1.6% higher, though than the average salary in October 2019, before the COVID crisis.

The poorest paid sectors were entertainment and leisure with an average salary of NIS 7,000, and hospitality and catering services with an average monthly salary of NIS 5,400.