Israeli Study Finds Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Antibodies Five-Fold

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:46 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Migdal Nofim retirement home in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies fivefold a week after the shot is administered, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.

Thousands of people in Israel got their fourth dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, as the country became the first in the world to begin distributing extra boosters to its elderly population and health workers. On Sunday, Bennett announced that all Israelis aged 60 and over and medical workers would be eligible for the shots, joining those with immunosuppression.

As of Monday evening, some 18,000 doses were administered to people who had already gotten three shots, Channel 13 news reported. Some 95,000 people signed up for appointments to get a fourth shot over the course of the day, according to Channel 12.