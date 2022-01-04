Health Official: No More ‘Red’ Countries as of Next Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:28 am |

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Ilana Gens, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Services headquarters, informed the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee on Tuesday that by next week there will probably be no more “red” countries.

“We estimate that next week the list will remain empty because the model is relative and we are considering the ratio with morbidity in the country and also at the incidence of morbidity from abroad on general morbidity,” she said, pointing out that the amount of cases detected in returning in passengers entering Israel has receded.

Currently, the U.S., the U.K., the UAE, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria and Turkey are categorized as “red” countries.