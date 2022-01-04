Entry to Tziyun of Baba Sali on Yahrtzeit to Be Allowed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 5:40 am |

From across Eretz Yisrael, many thousands travel to daven at the kever of the Baba Sali in Netivot. (Yaakov Cohen)

A day before the hilula of the Baba Sali, an agreement was reached Tuesday to allow the thousands planning to travel to his tziyun in Netivot.

In light of difficulties including budget problems and issues with meeting safety requirements, Netivot Mayor Yechiel Zohar and the cabinet secretary reached an agreement to complete the budget to allow the event to take place.

Two weeks ago, the Health Ministry demanded that the event be canceled due to the fear of a corona outbreak, while last week, the police announced that the incident was canceled, due to non-compliance with safety protocols.

Now, just 24 hours before the event, organizers will finalize plans to host the predicted larger crowd than in previous years, when it stood at about 150,000 participants from across Israel.