Cuomo Lawyer: DA Dropped Investigation into Nursing Homes

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:20 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A lawyer for Cuomo said the Manhattan district attorney’s office told him it had closed an investigation into how Cuomo’s office handled nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The office, newly headed by Alvin Bragg, declined to comment.

The office didn’t disclose what it was looking into, but Cuomo faced scrutiny over his administration’s reporting of nursing home residents’ deaths and over an order that barred the homes from turning away recovering hospital patients because they had COVID-19.

More than 12,000 people died in nursing homes in New York, according to a report by Attorney General Letitia James. The Cuomo administration had previously claimed 8,000 nursing home residents had died of the coronavirus, a deliberate undercount of nearly 50%.

James has been investigating Cuomo’s use of aides to help craft and promote his pandemic memoir. Cuomo said they volunteered, using their personal time.

Federal prosecutors have also been investigating the nursing home death data issue.

