Chief Rabbis Call Not to Harm Kosher Phones

Israel’s Chief Rabbis, Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita, and Harav David Lau, shlita, have issued a call not to harm the kosher phone system with its “talk only” feature.

In a detailed psak halachah, the Rabbanim write that we are living in a world that is inundated with information and influenced by modern technology. When assessing the far-reaching effects of these factors, we also see the serious dangers they involve. This is primarily regarding communication devices. They can be used constructively, but also destructively. They are liable to expose users to realms that bring severe spiritual deterioration, and there have been countless victims as a result.

The Chief Rabbis mention that Gedolei Yisrael, with their crystal-clear vision, foresaw this and warned about it. They also set down guidelines to follow to prevent people from being ensnared by these obstacles.

Therefore, the Rabbanim determined, it was correct to facilitate an option to use technology without being able to access dangerous content. Indeed, that is how the “talk only” phone was developed, without any content services, and which operates under special “kosher tracks.” This is the necessary step according to halachah.

As a result, the Chief Rabbis clarified, an entire sector who wishes to preserve their purity should not be prevented from living their lives according to the path they chose, according to the Torah guidelines that the Gedolim issued. They should not be coerced into taking a path that may harm their emunah and their hashkafah.

The words of the Chief Rabbis come in light of mounting concerns that Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel will capitulate to the Reform movement and other anti-religious elements who are making every effort to do away with the kosher phone.