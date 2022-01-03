Women of the Wall Provocateurs Disrupt Tefillos at Kosel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2:38 am |

People take cover from the rain as they daven at the Kosel. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation condemned the Women of the Wall group for disrupting tefillos at the Kosel on Monday morning, Rosh Chodesh Shevat.

“Earlier this morning, hundreds of religious men and women, and about 40 women from the Women of the Wall, have come to the Kosel Plaza for Rosh Chodesh Shevat tefillos,” the foundation said in a statement Monday morning.

“The Women of the Wall group decided to leave the area set aside for them, and by doing so, went back on their commitment to the President of Israel and disturbed public order at the Kosel Plaza.

“It should be noted that the group promised to return to the area set aside for them, but did not do so in order to create friction at the Plaza,” the foundation said. “Likewise, a group of students joined them and tried to enter a group of religious mispallelim and create unrest.”

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is deeply saddened by the terrible unrest on Rosh Chodesh, both by the entry of men from the Women of the Wall group into the women’s section, something that harms the kedushah of the Kosel and that had not occurred until now, and by a religious boy bringing a whistle, which also harmed the kedushah of the site.

“The Foundation staff tried very hard to allow this event to go by peacefully, but were faced with Women of the Wall refusing to abide by security directives. This is a terrible event that must be denounced. We ask all to maintain the nature of the kedushah at the Kosel and distance from it such disgrace and demonstrations.”