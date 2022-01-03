Sanitation Commissioner: 25% of Workforce Out Sick

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:36 pm |

DSNY crews in Queens load salt spreaders to fight snow storm. (DSNY)

Between 20 to 25% of all sanitation crews are out sick, Commissioner Edward Grayson told Pix11 on Monday.

The department is responding to the workforce outage by canceling off days and expanding all tours.

Garbage collection is delayed, between the staff shortages and preparing for a potential snow storm on Monday afternoon.

“Right now, our staffing level is robust,” Grayson said. “Leave [the garbage] out, we are coming.”

Last night, Grayson was joined by Mayor Eric Adams to examine the department’s storm preparations, including 700 salt spreader trucks.

“This city is prepared of professionals,” Adams said. “We’re going to see ourselves through the storms.”

Other city departments are struggling with staff shortages; subway service has been suspended on the B, W and Z lines as more than 1,000 MTA workers are out sick.