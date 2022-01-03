Over 60s in Massive Signup for Fourth Shot

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:49 am |

A man over the age of 60 receives a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a Clallit center in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israelis over 60 were responding massively on Monday to the government’s offer of a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine the day before.

As of Monday evening, tens of thousands had scheduled appointments for a shot with the major health services, The Jerusalem Post said.

Clalit Health Services, for one, reported that 8,000 of its members had already been administered the shot by Monday afternoon.

The army will offer its support to the vaccination campaign, as Defense Minister Benny Gantz said while visiting the Alon Headquarters tasked to help civilian institutions in the fight against the pandemic.

“The IDF continues to assist the health system in any operational need – we are recruiting hundreds of researchers, we manage hotels, and we are also expanding the capability of the various testing stations,” he said. “The Home Front Command will begin a targeted assistance program for quarantined people in need and for seniors.”

To qualify for a fourth shot, individuals over 60 and medical workers need to have been boosted at least four months earlier.