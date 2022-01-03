Machine Gun Fire from Gaza, No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli security personnel gathered at an opening to the recently completed underground barrier along the Gaza, in Erez. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

Alarms went off in the IDF network bordering the Gaza Strip on Monday morning when a Palestinian in Gaza fired a machine gun into Israeli territory, according to media reports.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries or damage to property were reported.

A military spokesperson said the shooting set off an alarm on the Home Front Command’s phone app in an open area near the Gaza border but did not trigger sirens in nearby towns.

The shots, from a heavy machine gun, were directed at an open field in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, the IDF said.

It was the third attack from the Palestinian enclave in the past week.

The IDF refused to comment on whom it believed was behind the shooting attack.

Last Wednesday, an Israeli civilian, a contractor for the Defense Ministry working on the Gaza security fence, was lightly injured when he was hit by sniper fire from the Strip.

Three days later, terrorists in Gaza launched two rockets, which landed in the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv. In response, the IDF conducted an airstrike on a Hamas rocket production facility outside Khan Younis in the predawn house of Sunday morning.

Officials in Cairo, who have been at work on a permanent ceasefire, called on Hamas and other groups in Gaza to stop actions seen by Israel as “provocative,” and for Israel to accelerate arrangements agreed upon as part of the ceasefire, an Egyptian diplomat with knowledge of the ongoing efforts told the Associated Press.