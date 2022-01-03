Iran’s Tasnim News Agency Launches Hebrew Website

YERUSHALAYIM -

A screenshot of Tasnim’s Hebrew website.

Iranian news agency Tasnim has launched a Hebrew-language version of its website, the media outlet announced Monday.

According to a message posted in English, Tasnim timed the launch of its Hebrew site to coincide with the second anniversary of the “martyrdom” of former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ elite Quds Force Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.

In a formal message, Tasnim CEO Majid Qolizadeh said that while relatively few people in the world speak Hebrew, the agency had decided to set up a Hebrew-language site due to the “strategic importance that the issue of Palestine has for the Islamic Republic of Iran and for Muslims across the world.”

Qolizadeh said that the target audience for the Hebrew site was Hebrew speakers worldwide, including in the “occupied territories,” to which he seemed to refer to the entire State of Israel.

“The leaders of the Zionist regime are probably aware… of the doomed fate of their tyrannies and are mindful of the capabilities of their adversaries, including Iran,” Qolizadeh said.

The English-language notice did not explain who was writing and/or translating the Hebrew content.