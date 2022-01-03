Hochul Announces Plan to Introduce Term Limits in State Government

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2:47 pm |

Governor Kathy Hochul will propose term limits on governors and statewide elected officials as part of her 2022 State of the State Address.

Under her proposal, the the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller would be subject to a limit of two consecutive terms. Additionally, all statewide elected officials would be banned from collecting outside income while in office.

The proposals are intended to bolster public confidence in elected officials.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul has signed several moves aimed at increasing accountability since taking office in August, including mandating ethnics training course for state employees throughout their employment.