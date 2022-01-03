Helicopter with Crew of 3 Down Off Coast of Haifa

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 3:53 pm |

An Israeli army flare illuminating the sky during a search for survivors after a helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa, Monday night. (Alon Nadav/Flash90)

An Israeli Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel on Monday night with three crew members on board.

Search-and-rescue teams from the Police, Navy and Air Force, including the IDF’s Unit 669, were sent to the scene and pulled one person from the water and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he was said to be in light condition.

About an hour later, the other two were extricated from the wreckage, as flares lit up the night sky. Their condition was not immediately known.

The helicopter, an Israel Navy Atalef AS565 Panther, went down off the port city of Haifa, near the center for marine studies at Bat Galim, the military said.

Video footage taken just after the crash showed flaming wreckage not far from the coast.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing what looked like a fireball fall from the sky into the water, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Atalef is a medium-weight multipurpose twin-engine helicopter used by the Navy for a variety of missions including search and rescue and combat support. Israel acquired five AS565s in 1996. This is the second time one has crashed.

The cause of the crash Monday night is not yet known.