Construction Begins to Bolster Gilboa Prison Against Escapes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 6:44 am |

Beefing up security at the Gilboa jail, Monday. (Defense Ministry)

After weeks of planning and assessments, the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Division and the Prison Service began Monday pouring unique construction material to fill and thicken the spaces underground at the Gilboa prison complex.

In September, the maximum-security Gilboa Prison break was one of the gravest jailbreaks in Israel’s history. Six terrorists managed to escape the jail.

A government commission is currently reviewing the incident, headed by retired judge and former IDF Judge Adv. General Menachem Finkelstein.

The protection project is being carried out jointly by the Defense Ministry, the Prison Service and the Ministry of Internal Security, and is expected to last several weeks.