Alternate Side Parking Suspended for Monday Due to Expected Snow

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:43 am |

New York City announced that alternate side of the street parking rules will be suspended for Monday, January 3, 2022, due to the expected snowfall in New York City. Parking meters will remain in effect.

Snow accumulation during the overnight hours is likely to be less than two inches in all parts of the city, however given this weekend’s rain, the sudden drop in temperatures may lead to ice buildup on roadways. The New York City Department of Sanitation said its salt spreaders are filled and will be active across the city beginning at 12:00 a.m. If snow is heavier than anticipated, the Department is prepared to deploy plows.

All residents are encouraged to be especially cautious during the morning commute, and to take mass transit if possible.