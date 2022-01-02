Police to File Charges Against Top Hamas Official

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:22 am |

Hamas terrorists at a rally in the Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The investigation into suspected terrorist activities by Sheikh Hassan Yousef, commander of Hamas operations in Yehudah and Shomron, has been completed, Israel Police announced on Sunday.

Yousef will remain in custody until an indictment is filed against him next week.

Yousef, who is a co-founder of the terrorist organization, was arrested on Dec. 13 in the town of Beitunia, just west of Ramallah, where he lives.

Yousef’s remand kept being extended to give time for law enforcement to investigate the allegations. He will remain in custody until Jan. 6.

The investigation began after the November terrorist attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim by Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shahidam, in which 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, Hy”d, a recent immigrant from South Africa, was killed. The terrorist was shot dead.

The investigation revealed that Yousef visited Shahidam’s family after the attack to pay his respects and praise his actions.

Yousef’s son, 39-year-old Mosab Hassan Yousef, was an agent for the Shin Bet for over 10 years. He converted to Christianity nearly two decades ago and moved to the United States in 2007, where he published Son of Hamas, an autobiography in which he describes his experiences assisting Israel’s anti-terror operations. Yousef’s second son, Suheib Yousef, later also fled the terror group, calling Hamas “a racist terrorist organization that is dangerous for the Palestinian people.”