Hamas Threatens to Kidnap More Israelis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 4:01 pm |

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90/File)

In its latest negotiating threat, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Sunday that if Israel does not soon make a deal for a prisoner swap, they will kidnap more Israelis.

“We have four prisoners, and if Israel is not convinced by that, then we will add to our stash,” Haniyeh said in comments on in official Hamas media, quoted by The Times of Israel.

Israel and Hamas have held indirect talks in an attempt to reach a prisoner exchange for years. The terror group holds two live Israeli captives and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers. Repeated negotiation attempts have failed to bear fruit.

According to Hamas-affiliated websites, Haniyeh’s remarks were made during an interview with the Qatari state-backed Al Jazeera news network that is scheduled for broadcast later Sunday tonight.