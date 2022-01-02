First Snow of the Season Expected Monday

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:04 pm |

Snow in Riverside Park in New York City. (spureka/File)

New York City is anticipating snow on Monday, with temperatures in the low 20s, NBC 4 reported.

“Cold and snow are both in the forecast — so major changes coming our way,” NBC 4 forecaster Raphael Miranda said “Travel could be significantly impacted.”

The snow is expected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and could cause icy conditions for travelers. Only about an inch of snow is expected in New York City, with heavier storms in Jersey City.

The snow is expected to melt by Tuesday, and the rest of the week will be significantly warmer at around 50 degrees.