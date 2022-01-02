Committee Rejects Bill to Fund Families of Meron Disaster

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:08 am |

An aerial view shows the tziyun of Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron. (Matanya Tausig/Flash90)

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted Sunday morning to reject a bill by UTJ MK Rabbi Yaakov Asher to fund family members of victims of the Meron disaster.

“These families should have received financial aid eight long months ago, every day that passes is torture,” said Rabbi Yaakov Asher.

The head of the committee, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, said he supports providing funding to the families but wants it to be done via government allocations, not a bill.

The Meron Disaster Families Forum commented on the rejection of the family compensation bill: “We hope that the Israeli government and its ministers who rejected the bill will indeed take care to pass a government decision on the issue. The giving of initial assistance to the families of the disaster should not be delayed for so many months, it is an unnecessary procrastination that we wish would have been avoided.”