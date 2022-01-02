Attempted Armed Robbery in Ramapo Sunday Morning

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 4:50 pm |

A Jewish man managed to frighten off two men who attempted to rob him on Sunday morning.

The victim, who was sitting in his car outside his home on Decatur Avenue in Ramapo around 6 a.m., noticed a suspicious white vehicle near him, a Chaverim member told Hamodia.

He decided to stay in his car, and then two men in ski masks emerged from the other vehicle and approached him with knives. They demanded money, but their intended victim began to scream, causing neighbors to run out of their homes to see what was happening and frightened away the robbers.

The police were called and the investigation is ongoing.