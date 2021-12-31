Palestinian Shot After Attempted Stabbing Attack in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:08 am |

The scene of the attempted attack, Friday morning.

A Palestinian man attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in the northern Shomron on Friday morning but was shot by troops at the scene, the IDF said.

According to the IDF, the attempted attack took place at the Gitai Avishar Junction, just outside the Ariel settlement in the northern Shomron.

The attempted terrorist’s condition was not immediately known.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported in the stabbing attack.

Recent weeks have seen a marked rise in violence by Palestinians against Israeli civilians and soldiers in Yehudah and Shomron and in Yerushalayim.

The IDF has deployed additional soldiers to the area in an effort to prevent further attacks.