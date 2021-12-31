Nearly New 5,000 COVID Cases on Thursday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:17 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in Ma’ale Adumim, on Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Friday said that on the previous day some 4,916 people were confirmed with COVID-19, the highest number since Sept. 27.

After 157,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stood on 3.15%, seen as the highest since Oct. 1 and the R factor – indicating the spread of the virus in the community had risen to 1.71.

There are currently 93 people hospitalized with serious symptoms, 37 of them on ventilators. The ministry said that 77% of them were unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic 8,243 people had succumbed to the virus.