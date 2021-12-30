Quebec Locks Down Again

(crownheights.info) -

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:07 pm |

For Quebec, it’s back to March 2020.

The Quebec government has announced the closure of the province yet again, locking down schools, shuls, and setting a curfew due to the spread of the most recent strain of COVID-19.

Quebec reported 14,188 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, its highest number of confirmed daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re at the worst of the pandemic so far,” François Legault, the Premier of Quebec said at a news conference Thursday. “Cases are under-evaluated due to [at home] rapid tests, and we risk surpassing hospital capacity in the coming weeks.”

The new restrictions place a curfew on Quebec’s residents, imposing a fine between $1,000 and $6,000 between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for anyone found out of their homes without valid reason.

Other restrictions included indoor gatherings restricted to only one household, most stores must be closed Sunday, and suspension of all indoor sports.

The restrictions take effect Friday at 5:00 p.m. also require the closure of all places of worship and close all schools through January 17th.