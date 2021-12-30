Police to Allow Hilula at Kever of Baba Sali

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9:23 am |

Tefillos at the kever of the Baba Sali in Netivot. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Police will allow thousands of people to participate in the hilula of the Baba Sali, zt”l, in Netivot, next Thursday and Friday despite earlier fears of mass infections, as well as fears for safety at the event.

The details of the deal with organizers were being finalized, and will see the government approve a budget of hundreds of thousands of shekels to secure the event next week.

As per details released, the numbers of those allowed to attend will be limited.

On Wednesday, police had issued an injunction prohibiting the annual gathering at the kever of the Baba Sali.