Israeli Who Walked into Lebanon Returned Safely

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 4:07 pm |

A view of the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

An Israeli civilian who entered Lebanon earlier this month was returned by Lebanese authorities on Thursday, the IDF said.

Israeli officials from different government offices worked for weeks to to secure his release, and he was allowed back to Israel through the Rosh Hanikra Crossing Thursday evening, escorted by the United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL.

“This was a very sensitive issue,” IDF Spokesperson Ran Kochav said, and much of the story of what happened remains classified.

The man, whose name has not been made public, is said to have a history of mental health issues, as well as a criminal record.

Upon his return to Israel, he was handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning.