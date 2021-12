Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm |

A worker wears protective clothing outside the Dan Hotel in Yerushalayim. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

On Thursday, Israeli authorities sent all foreign travelers that arrived from “red” countries such as the United States and United Kingdom to quarantine hotels.

Chaim V’Chessed reported that the vaccination status of the travelers was not considered, and Green Status holders who were vaccinated in Israel.

The visitors were told they would be allowed to leave once they received a negative Covid test.

It is unclear if the policy was ever announced.